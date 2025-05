Think in Pages

Why Your Substack Can't Afford Your Dinner (And Probably Never Will)

Let’s get one thing straight: If you’re on Substack just for fun, self-improvement, or philanthropy, this post is not for you. Also, if you’re selling courses on “how to grow your Substack” or “how to make money writing,” then congratulations, you’ve already figured out the one way to make money on Substack: Teach other people how to make money on Subst…