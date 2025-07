Pens and Poison

A History of Literary Criticism

In honor of Pens and Poison鈥檚 first anniversary, I am republishing the essay that started it all鈥攎y history of literary criticism that went out to just 70 subscribers on June 20, 2024. Today, it will reach more than 5,000 inboxes. Thank you so much to everyone who made this happen, and enjoy the essay鈥